Most Oregon sex offenders not listed on public website

Less than 1 percent of registered sex offenders living in Oregon are listed on a public website because of a state law that limits which offenders can be named on the Internet.

The Coos Bay World reports that to be included in the online registry, the person must be a predatory sex offender who is rated high risk. Authorities also have to have publicly notified the community the offenders live in before releasing them from supervision.

There are more than 28,000 registered sex offenders in Oregon. Of those, nearly 2,200 were designated as predatory, but only 612 met the criteria to be posted to a public website.

Oregon State Police are in charge of the online registry.

The public can still find out if someone is a registered sex offender by calling the state.

On the Internet: www.oregon.gov/osp/SOR.

