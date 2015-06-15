Fremont bridge blocked Sunday night as drivers 'cut donuts'

Drivers on the Fremont Bridge were stuck in traffic Sunday night as some other vehicles stopped traffic for an organized event known as a bridge takeover.

According to reports confirmed by the Portland Police Bureau, multiple vehicles, including motorcycles, "low riders" and other modified cars and a black Chevrolet Suburban stopped traffic while drivers could perform tricks.

A call to police dispatchers Sunday night said "hundreds" of people were involved with the incident.

Several drivers caught in the traffic called 911.

“It started with a few motorcyclists and the next thing you know, everybody stopped and I'm scared,” a female caller told the dispatcher.

When asked if she could safety get around the drivers, the caller responded, “I can't move. I'm trapped.”

Dakota Cooper was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the bridge takeover and was surprised to find herself in the middle of it all.

“I think we all know it's dangerous, especially the passengers,” she said. “You're tagging along, you can feel all the adrenaline, all the rushing, but we don't mean any harm by it, honestly. It's just for fun.”

Cooper added her friends will probably avoid doing burnouts on Portland bridges in the future.

Police say drivers caught doing this type of activity could face charges of disorderly conduct or reckless driving.

