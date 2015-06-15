Local plumbing company helps bring food to hungry kids during summer

Plumbers have quite the reputation when it comes to fixing your drains and pipes, but this summer they'll be fixing something else in your home for a change, kids' nutrition.Jack Howk/Rescue Rooter has partnered with the Portland Police Bureau's Sunshine Division to launch its first food drive.According to the Sunshine Division, the summer means fewer options for kids who receive free or reduced breakfast and lunch at school. Oregon has the highest percentage of students who are “food insecure,” meaning they don't always know where their next meal will come from.The local plumbing and drain company has placed barrels at nearby locations for the public to fill with canned food items.While Jack Howk/Rescue Rooter employees are out on the job, they will also be picking up donated canned foods from customers. The company is also offering customers $1 off per canned food on any service up to $25.“We believe this will be the first time a plumbing company has ever collected donations from their customers' homes. Because of this we think we'll make a big impact,” Kerry Frederickson*, General Manager of Jack Howk/Rescue Rooter said.Since 1923, the Sunshine Division has provided emergency food at its North Portland warehouse six days per week and provided assistance 24/7 as part of the Portland Police Bureau.

*Story updated to correct the name of Kerry Frederickson.

