Oregon House speaker unveils $13 minimum wage proposal

House Speaker Tina Kotek is unveiling a proposal to gradually raise Oregon's statewide minimum wage to $13 an hour by 2018.

Kotek's proposal, released Monday, would allow cities to select an even higher minimum wage.

The Portland Democrat says Portland has a higher cost of living and may need to set a higher minimum. Oregon law currently prohibits local governments from setting a wage floor different from the statewide rate of $9.25 per hour.

Kotek, a Portland Democrat, proposes setting the minimum wage at $11 on Jan. 1 and raising it $1 per year until it hits $13.

Advocates of raising the minimum wage have proposed a ballot measure setting it at $15 statewide.

Critics say it would harm businesses and lead to fewer jobs for lower-wage workers.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.