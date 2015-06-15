Lawsuit: Man hurt by leftover acupuncture needle seeks $3M

A lawsuit seeking more than $3 million has been filed on behalf of a Portland man who says an acupuncturist left two needles in his skin, and one of them later broke off and became embedded in his groin.

The suit alleges an acupuncturist with China Acupuncture and Herb Center failed to inspect Robert Shipp's body for needles before sending him home after an October 2013 appointment.

Shipp noticed the leftover needles later in the day and tried to remove them. The suit says one broke off, and remains stuck after a failed surgery.

The suit states Shipp was bedridden for months, still has trouble walking and can no longer work as an arborist.

Clinic representatives said Monday they couldn't comment, but would ask their attorney to respond.

