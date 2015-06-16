Active wildfires currently burning in Oregon and Washington

The 2015 wildfire season is officially underway, with several fires already burning in Oregon and Washington.
The map above displays information for some of the major fires, including size and containment levels.
NOTE: Information in the map is provided by the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center and is generally updated at least once a day, but it may not reflect the most current information. Always check with local authorities for the most up-to-date information on wildfires in your area.
