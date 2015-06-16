Murder suspect arrested in deaths of southern Oregon couple

Oregon State Police arrested a 28-year-old man accused of killing two people at a home north of Grants Pass.

Detective Sgt. Jeff Fitzgerald says troopers responded Monday afternoon to a report of a possibly deceased person and found the bodies of 75-year-old Jerry Jackson and 73-year-old Joann Jackson.

Fitzgerald says detectives identified Brian Killian as a suspect and he was arrested at a different location in Josephine County.

The Grants Pass man was booked into the Josephine County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, robbery, burglary, animal abuse and other crimes.

