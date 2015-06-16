Woman's body found in suitcase at park in Washington; identity unknown

Shirt woman was wearing when her body was discovered in a suitcase at a park in Kent, WA. (Image: King County Sheriff's Office)

Sketch of woman whose body was found in a suitcase in Kent, Washington. (Image: King County Sheriff's Office)

The King County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a woman whose body was found in a suitcase at a park in Kent, Washington.

Detective Jason Houck said Tuesday that a man discovered a suitcase in a park near the Green River Bridge on May 27. Houck says the man opened the suitcase, found a body tucked inside and called police.

Houck says they're investigating "suspicious circumstances" around the death. He says the King County medical examiner's office hasn't determined the cause of death.

Houck described it as "a full-on mystery." She did not have obvious injuries and is believed to have died during the first week of May.

She was described as being properly nourished, but had cirrhosis of the liver from suspected long term and heavy alcohol consumption based on the autopsy, according to deputies.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying her. She's believed to have been between 50 and 60 years old with a small build around 5'4" and 106 pounds. Initially believed to be Asian or Native American, the King County Medical Examiner has determined she was a white woman.

She had shoulder-length black hair with gray streaks.

The woman wore full dentures, according to deputies, but none were recovered. She was wearing an adult diaper and sleeping-type clothing, including a purple short-sleeve shirt with flowers.

She had no scars, marks or tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-296-3311.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.