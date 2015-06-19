Sounders forward suspended three games for confrontation with re - KPTV - FOX 12

Sounders forward suspended three games for confrontation with ref during Timbers match

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle forward Clint Dempsey has been suspended for three games by Major League Soccer and fined for his conduct toward a match official during a U.S. Open Cup match this week, a penalty the U.S. captain will finish serving before the Americans start the defense of their CONCACAF Gold Cup title next month.

Dempsey was punished for a confrontation with a referee Tuesday in the Sounders' fourth-round loss to rival Portland, when he grabbed a notebook from the official and tore it after a teammate was given a red card.

Dempsey could face further discipline from a panel established by the U.S. Soccer Federation, but any additional suspension would be limited to U.S. Open Cup matches.

He will miss league games against San Jose on Saturday, Philadelphia on Wednesday and Portland on June 28.

