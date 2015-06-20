Kids find real eyeball outside restaurant

Police are investigating after some kids found an eyeball near the Gresham Station shopping center Thursday night.

Gresham police said the eye was found inside a transparent medicine bottle in a parking lot near Red Robin. They said it looks like a real eyeball, but it is unclear if it is animal or human.

The bottle was next to a pair of shattered eyeglasses, shower gel and a lighter.

Brittany Hancock works at Red Robin and said a group of kids on a scavenger hunt for a birthday party found it. They alerted restaurant workers who called police.

"It just broke my heart,” Hancock said. “Because either way, if it was an animal or a person, it's just hard to think of how to feel. It was just so bizarre."

Police said they have not received reports of a missing eyeball.

In the meantime, the eye has been taken to the medical examiner to figure out where it came from.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.