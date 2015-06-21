Gladstone Firefighters rescue ducklings - KPTV - FOX 12

Gladstone Firefighters rescue ducklings

Gladstone Fire Department came to the rescue of some baby ducklings on Sunday.

The mother duck and her ducklings looked on while firefighters helped two other ducklings out of a storm drain.

