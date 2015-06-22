Power outages shut down traffic lights, affect four counties

Residents in four Portland area counties are without power midday Monday.As of 11:50 a.m., 1985 Portland General Electric customers were affected by the outage.

Even though early estimates thought service would be restored by 12:15 p.m., new estimates do not expect power to be back until after 3:00 p.m.

Power outages shut down traffic signals along Highway 43 between the Sellwood Bridge and Lake Oswego.

ODOT has asked drivers to remember that traffic signals without power should be treated like a four-way stop, and is advising motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to be extra alert at these intersections.

Representatives from PGE said crews are investigating the cause of the outages and working to restore power.

