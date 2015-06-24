Police clear 17 homeless camps during sweeps of Portland's easts - KPTV - FOX 12

Police clear 17 homeless camps during sweeps of Portland's eastside

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police cleared 17 homeless camps during two weeks of sweeps on Portland's eastside.

The outreach, education and enforcement effort ran from May 26 to June 12. Police said the goal was not to see how many arrests they could make, but instead to help get people into more permanent and legal housing situations.

The focus was on the Central Eastside Industrial District after numerous complaints from community members in that area.

Business owners reported fights, assaults, property theft and an overall sense of fear from the growing encampments.

In statistics released this week, the Portland Police Bureau said they made 896 "person contacts" during the sweeps, issuing 184 warnings and making 12 arrests. Six of the arrests were for warrants.

A total of 17 camps were abated, according to police.

The Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team will continue to conduct regular outreach and educational efforts in the expanded areas of the precinct, including the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge, Old Town, downtown, northwest and southwest Portland.

For more information on available services, visit the City of Portland's Ending Homelessness page at portlandoregon.gov/phb/60643

