USGS reports 3.2-magnitude earthquake near Yamhill

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook Yamhill County Thursday morning.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 6:24 a.m.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered about 16 miles northwest of Yamhill and about 17 miles west of Forest Grove.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

