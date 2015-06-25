Area options to stay cool without spending a lot of cash

Looking for a way to stay cool during this weekend's heat wave? Here are some options that will keep you cool for little if any cost.

Public libraries can be a cool and quiet place to get away from the high temperatures. Beaverton is offering its two libraries as a place to chill out, and Willsonville is turning its public library into one of the town's official cooling centers.

Hillsboro is also offering up its libraries, along with the Hillsboro Senior Center and the SHARC complex, though it is still the normal fee, $5 for adults and $4 for children 2 to 17, to use the swimming facilities.

Portland Parks and Rec is offering a Free Swim time Friday, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Pier Pool, as well as other free periods at other pools next week. They also have free interactive fountains and splash pads to help residents cool off located at parks around the city.

Beaverton is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its first swimming facility, the Beaverton Swim Center, by dropping the prices, with 25 cent admission Saturday afternoon. The fee also includes a hot dog and cake.

Vancouver Parks and Rec have a couple of low cost options with a half price swim Friday evening at the Marshall/Luepke Community Center, and a free family swim Saturday afternoon. There will also be free spray areas at the Esther Short Park this weekend at the Recycled Arts Festival.

Do you have a low cost or free option for staying cool this week you want to share? Send us a note at fox12news@kptv.com to add it to our list.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.