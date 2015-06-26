Portland's heat wave is here

Looking for a way to stay cool during this weekend's heat wave? Here are some options that will keep you cool for little if any cost.

Portland's warmest heat wave since 2009 is underway.

Much of western Oregon is in the midst of multiple 90-plus degree days in a row. The hottest of the bunch is expected bring triple digits to much of the Willamette Valley on Saturday.

Portland is expected to hit the century mark Saturday afternoon, the first time the thermometer would reach that high since August 2012.

The entire state, save the Oregon coast, will be dotted with triple digits over the weekend. High temperatures in central and eastern Oregon may get as warm as 110 degrees.

Unlike forecasts earlier this week, the heat wave won't last as long as previously thought. In order for a stretch of weather to be considered a heat wave, temperatures must be at or above 90 degrees for three consecutive days.

It looks like Sunday will fail to reach 90 degrees, as cloud-cover may keep the high in the lower 80's. However, Fox 12 forecasters expect humidity levels to be high. That will make it feel warmer outside than what the thermometer will read.

