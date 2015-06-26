Portland reacts to marriage equality decision on social media

Social media traffic skyrocketed Friday morning after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
Nationally posts tagged with #LoveWins or #MarriageEquality drove the story immediately to the top of the trending topics list, and users from Portland were part of the conversation.
Mayor Hales thanked the advocates who worked to push the change, and shared images of how City Hall was celebrating the decision.
Thanks to the tireless advocates who made an entire nation realize that love is love.#LoveWins #LoveIsLove https://t.co/04uyOWv3ud— Charlie Hales (@MayorPDX) June 26, 2015
#PDX City Hall #LoveWins #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/Kj8g52alyc— Charlie Hales (@MayorPDX) June 26, 2015
The Timbers and the Timbers army also showed their support on the ruling.
Today is about more than green and gold. #LoveWins #RCTID pic.twitter.com/j4FjZi2WgS— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) June 26, 2015
Bigotry out. Love In. Congrats, USA. #lovewins #RCTID pic.twitter.com/j5ihCUWmZM— Timbers Army (@timbersarmy) June 26, 2015
Local companies joined in, including Columbia Sportswear, Oni Press, Community Cycling Center, Equal Exchange West, Grand Central Bakery and West End Bikes.
"It is so ordered." #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/Ww0ui1CR8L— Columbia Sportswear (@Columbia1938) June 26, 2015
#LoveWins What an incredible day! Congratulations to all who can now let love decide who they marry. http://t.co/jC62PU17Lw— Oni Press (@OniPress) June 26, 2015
Look who just walked into the office! #bowie #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/TSYnA4Mlki— CommunityCyclingCtr (@CommCyclingCtr) June 26, 2015
Here's to #MarriageEquality for the U.S.--& some day for everyone in the world! #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/aR6xJX5ZsT— Equal Exchange West (@EqExPDX) June 26, 2015
#lovewins #marriageequality. Come over to our IG feed to help celebrate! http://t.co/ri1OIgquJa http://t.co/D4umWkxB60— Grand Central Bakery (@GrandCentralPDX) June 26, 2015
A close sprint, but #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/fBvU4G2m6b— West End Bikes PDX (@WestEndBikesPDX) June 26, 2015
Voodoo Doughnuts celebrated with a special offer, while the Detour Cafe was closing early to celebrate, and maybe avoid the heat.
In honor of basic human rights @voodoodoughnut locations are selling Gay Bars for $1.50 ALL DAY! #MarriageEquaility pic.twitter.com/CmPVan4y9j— Voodoo Doughnut (@VoodooDoughnut) June 26, 2015
Important announcement!! #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/uKsjrK40A2— Detour Cafe (@detourcafepdx) June 26, 2015
Both Uber Portland and Car2Go offered up driving themed messages.
Love now (and for always) wins. #RideWithPride #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/vH5cD0XkbY— Uber Portland (@Uber_PDX) June 26, 2015
Drive with Pride Portland! #lovewins pic.twitter.com/2LMPDLmhEg— car2go Portland (@car2goPortland) June 26, 2015
Suicide prevention advocacy group Live Again took the opportunity to remind followers about the higher rates of suicide among LGBT youth, and how the ruling can bring hope.
LGB youth are 4 times more likely to attempt suicide, feeling rejected & hopeless. #lovewins today & #hopewinstoo pic.twitter.com/9lU6baFDEm— Live Again (@liveagainorg) June 26, 2015
