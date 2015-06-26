Portland reacts to marriage equality decision on social media - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland reacts to marriage equality decision on social media

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Social media traffic skyrocketed Friday morning after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Nationally posts tagged with #LoveWins or #MarriageEquality drove the story immediately to the top of the trending topics list, and users from Portland were part of the conversation.

Mayor Hales thanked the advocates who worked to push the change, and shared images of how City Hall was celebrating the decision.

The Timbers and the Timbers army also showed their support on the ruling.

Local companies joined in, including Columbia Sportswear, Oni Press, Community Cycling Center, Equal Exchange West, Grand Central Bakery and West End Bikes.

Voodoo Doughnuts celebrated with a special offer, while the Detour Cafe was closing early to celebrate, and maybe avoid the heat.

Both Uber Portland and Car2Go offered up driving themed messages.

Suicide prevention advocacy group Live Again took the opportunity to remind followers about the higher rates of suicide among LGBT youth, and how the ruling can bring hope.

What were some of your favorite reactions? Let us know by leaving a comment below or on our Facebook page.

