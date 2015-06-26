Update: Portland woman with dementia found safe

According to Portland police, a woman with dementia who was reported missing Friday morning has been found safe.



Police said they found Robyne Sergejev, 69, in the Cully neighborhood.



She was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.



Original Story:

Portland police asked for the public's help finding a woman who didn't return home from a trip to the grocery store Friday morning.

Police said Robyne Sergejev, 69, left her home in the 6400 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street around 6 a.m., headed for the Albertson's store at Northeast Prescott Street and Cully Boulevard, but didn't return home.

Sergejev was last seen in the area of Northeast 60th Avenue and Cully Boulevard.

Police said Sergejev suffers from dementia and has a history of getting disoriented and lost.

She is white, 5'8" tall, weighs 160 pounds and has shoulder-length blond hair. She was last seen wearing a leopard-print dress, black shoes and prescription glasses.

Anyone who sees Sergejev should call 911.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.