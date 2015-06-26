Red-Flag warning issued for hot weekend - KPTV - FOX 12

Red-Flag warning issued for hot weekend

Posted: Updated: Jun 26, 2015 07:31 PM
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red-Flag warning for this weekend, as record highs are forecast to top 100 degrees.

The Red-Flag warning was issued due to deteriorating weather conditions, Portland Fire and Rescue will staff additional Brush Unit apparatus until the warning is lifted.

PFR is warning residents to take great precautions this weekend, and wants to remind them that out burning is prohibited in the city.

Residents can enjoy the following legal fires in the city:
  • Standard BBQ cooking fire
  • Ceremonial fire for a large gathering, if a permit has been obtained from the Fire Marshal's office
  • Camp-style fire, with dry cord firewood, in a pit or fire bowl and less than three feet in diameter and two feet in height.
The department is also asking everyone to be very cautious with fireworks ahead of the Independence Day weekend.

