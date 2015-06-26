Learn more about the organizations involved in Timbers Stand Together week

The Portland Timbers helped many great area groups during Stand Together week.

If you are interested in helping or learning more about these organizations, click on the links below

Supa Fresh Farms - SupaFreshYouthFarm.org

Hilltop Community Garden - Hilltop.TualatinUMC.org

Harper's Playground - HarpersPlayground.org

John's Community Garden - PortlandOregon.gov/Parks

Zenger Farm - ZengerFarm.org

Oregon Zoo - OregonZoo.org

Habitat For Humanity - HabitatPortlandMetro.org

Community Cycling Center - CommunityCyclingCenter.org

To see more on Stand Together Week, visit Timbers.com/Stand-Together.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.