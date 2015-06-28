Fanendo Adi leads Timbers past Sounders, 4-1

Fanendo Adi scored twice in a 3-minute span in the second half to help the Portland Timbers beat the Seattle Sounders 4-1 on Sunday.

Adi made it 2-1 in the 74th minute. Darlington Nagbe shrugged off a defender to carry the ball toward the goal and passed to Adi near the penalty spot. The forward sent a one-time shot curling past diving goalkeeper Stefan Frei and into the upper right corner.

Two minutes later, Adi struck again. He dribbled into the Seattle box and ripped a low shot past Frei for his eighth goal of the season. It was his seventh multi-goal game since joining Portland in May 2014.

Nagbe opened the scoring for Portland (8-6-4) in the 12th minute with his first goal of the season. He ran onto a pass from Diego Valeri, dribbled a few strides, and blasted a 25-yarder inside the left post.

Seattle (9-7-2) tied in the 38th minute, with Lamar Neagle volleying a side-footed shot past goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey for his fourth goal of the season.

Rodney Wallace capped the scoring in second-half stoppage time. He took a pass from Maximiliano Urruti near the top of the box and placed a shot into the upper left corner for his first goal of the season.

Seattle was missing several key players. Obafemi Martins and Osvaldo Alonso were out due to injury, and Clint Dempsey served the final game of his three-game suspension for his actions in the U.S. Open Cup.

