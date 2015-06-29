Man killed in officer-involved shooting in NE Portland WinCo parking lot

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a WinCo grocery store.

A spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau said two officers came into contact with the suspect at a car in the parking lot at the corner of Northeast 122nd Avenue and San Rafael Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

It wasn't clear what led to the shooting, but police said shots were fired and the suspect was injured. It wasn't immediately clear if one or both officers fired their guns.

Additional officers responded to the scene and police started providing medical care to the suspect while they waited for medical personnel to arrive.

When they arrived, medical personnel determined the suspect was dead.

Police said a gun was recovered as part of their investigation of the incident.

A man and a woman who were not injured in the shooting were detained at the scene.

Police said they expected to release more information sometime Monday afternoon.

The officer or officers involved are on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation. When detectives finish their investigation, the case will go to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, which will present the case to a grand jury.

