Beaverton police arrest suspect in two indecent exposure cases

Police arrested a man Sunday who faces charges in two separate cases of indecent exposure.

Police said Byron Boye Harris, 37, was seen masturbating in public.

The most recent incident occurred June 22 at a laundromat in the 14000 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard in Beaverton.

Police said Harris is also the suspect in a case of a man masturbating in public May 7 at a location in the 6000 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard.

Harris was booked in the Washington County Jail on two counts of public indecency.

