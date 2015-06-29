Kidnapped woman rescued from car on I-84 after 911 call

Oregon State Police arrested a Tennessee man who's accused of assaulting a woman and then kidnapping her.

Troopers said the woman called 911 a little after 6 a.m. Saturday to say she'd been kidnapped and was in a car traveling on I-84.

Sheriff's deputies from Morrow and Gilliam counties and Oregon State Police located the vehicle westbound on I-84 about five miles east of Arlington.

Law enforcement officers pulled the car over and identified the driver as William Cooter, 42, of Greeneville, Tennessee.

Troopers said Cooter assaulted the female passenger, whom he didn't know prior to the incident, and then held her against her will in the car.

Troopers didn't say where or when the alleged kidnapping took place.

Cooter was taken to jail in the Dalles on a number of charges, including kidnapping, rape, assault and possession of methamphetamine.

