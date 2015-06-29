Former Blazer Steve Blake: 'I love the city of Portland'

While the new Trail Blazers players were introduced in Portland Monday, former Blazer Steve Blake was still honoring a commitment.

Even though he is no longer a member of the Blazers, now property of the Brooklyn Nets, Blake still attended the ninth year of his hoops camp at the Rosemont Ridge Middle School in West Linn.

“This is my hometown now,” he said. “I live in the community here, so it's an opportunity for me to hang out with the kids and teach them basketball and have a good time and have my kids be out here with them so it's fun.”

What's no fun is another move. Just a week after picking up his player option to return to the Blazers for his 13th season in the NBA, Blake was traded out of Portland for a third time.

He was swapped on Draft Night to the Nets along with 23rd pick Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for Mason Plumlee and Pat Connaughton.

“Obviously it's not ideal just because I love being here, I love the city of Portland, I've made my home here so it, yeah, it's heartbreaking a little bit,” Blake said Monday.

No matter where he plays ball, Blake, his wife and three young sons will continue to call the Rose City, home.

“This is home for me, that is why I keep signing back,' he said, also leaving the door open for a return. “It won't necessarily be up to me but I would love to come back, always but you never know. We'll see what happens.”

