400,000 baby salmon die when intake plugs at Oregon hatchery

A plugged water intake at a southern Oregon fish hatchery has left 400,000 baby salmon dead.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says a fish carcass plugged an intake at the Rock Creek Hatchery on the North Umpqua River, causing water to drop in a raceway where fish were being raised for release next spring.

The department says an alarm was not triggered, and the problem was discovered within an hour, but it was too late to salvage any fish.

Hatchery director Dan Meyer says the carcass that plugged the intake may have gotten into a water line during a power outage last month.

The department says the losses will be primarily felt by Umpqua River anglers in 2018, when several thousand of those fish would have returned as adults.

