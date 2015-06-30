Portland Timbers among nominees for sports humanitarian team of the year award

The Timbers dedicate more than 7,000 hours of volunteer work each year for Stand Together Week.

The Portland Timbers are making headlines off the field after ESPN nominated the team for a Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award.

ESPN and Playstation partnered to nominate teams nationwide who make positive impacts in their cities. The award is a first of its kind that recognizes teams who harness the power of sport to improving the lives of kids and families in their local areas through volunteer programs and events.

The Portland Timbers dedicate more than 7,000 hours of volunteer work each year for Stand Together Week. Each player participates in events that include everything from gardening and planting to building playgrounds for kids.

Mike Golub, the president of Business Operations said on Monday after the announcement, "To be recognized with this great award nomination, all the players and everyone are extremely honored."

Unlike most competition in sports, the team who places first will receive $75,000 toward the charity of their choice while all runners-up will get $25,000.

The Timbers are up against the Chicago Bulls, the San Francisco 49ers, and World Wresting Entertainment. The winner will be announced Tuesday, July 14th in Los Angeles.

