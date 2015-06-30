Sprague H.S. student dies after fall from cliff - KPTV - FOX 12

Sprague H.S. student dies after fall from cliff

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Family and friends are mourning the death of a Sprague High School student who died after falling from a cliff in Pacific City.

Police said Slick Rick Nelson, 17, was with a group of friends at Cape Kiwanda when he went past a safety fence and fell.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Nelson on the rocks near the water's edge and declared him dead at the scene.

Nelson was on the football team at Sprague, and friends and family gathered at the school Monday night for a candlelight vigil.

"He was known around the school, and even the community and really kind of all over Salem as Mister Energy," said football coach Jay Minyard. "Real big, infectious smile type of kid that everybody kinda gravitates toward."

The team canceled its strength and conditioning training all week to give students time to mourn.

