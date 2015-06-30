Deputies: Armed man arrested for violating restraining order after victim's friend calls 911

Authorities were able to arrest an armed man who's accused of violating a restraining order because the victim called a friend, who in turn called 911.

Multnomah County deputies said Jamall Kingham, 34, called the woman, who had a restraining order against him, and asked her to pick him up.

After picking Kingham up, he pulled out a gun and started complaining about the restraining order, deputies said.

The victim offered to drive to the courthouse to have the restraining order removed. On the way there, she stopped at a gas station and called a friend from the restroom, telling her the route she planned to take to the courthouse.

The victim's friend called 911, and Portland police located the car on northbound I-205 near Powell Boulevard, eventually pulling the car over in eastbound I-84 near 82nd Avenue.

Police and deputies arrested Kingham. He faces charges of kidnapping, menacing, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of violating a restraining order.

