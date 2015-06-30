Unmanned photo radar cameras could be installed on deadly Portland streets

Photo radar cameras could soon be heading to some of Portland's deadliest streets.

House Bill 2621 was sent to the state House of Representatives for consideration after passing a house committee Monday.

It would allow the City of Portland to install unmanned photo radar safety cameras on 10 of the city's deadliest streets as part of a pilot program.

The bill requires signage and a speed reader board ahead of the camera location.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says those 10 high crash corridors make up three percent of the city's road network, but account for more than half of the deadly crashes in the city.

Under current state law, an officer must monitor speed cameras for the tickets to be valid. If the bill was to pass, these cameras would snap a picture of vehicles going over the speed limit and send a ticket to the driver.

Portland residents who spoke to Fox 12 supported the safety measure.

"For me it doesn't come down to my privacy, it comes down to the safety of my family," Portland resident Kami French said. "The last thing I want is to be hurt, the last thing I want is my daughter to be hurt. So if it gets people to slow down, then I'm all for it."

The bill still has to pass the state House and Senate.

Rep. Jeff Reardon (D-Happy Valley) told Fox 12 he's eager to pass the bill through both chambers.

In a written statement, Rep. Reardon said, "The bill requires new signage to alert the drivers on Portland's deadliest roads of the posted speed and their actual speed. I am confident that this tool, which focuses on education and enforcement, will reduce the number of serious crashes in our city."

If the bill passes, PBOT will work with the community determine exactly where to place the cameras.

They would not be installed until July 2016 at the earliest.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.