Journey drummer Deen Castronovo indicted on counts of rape, sexual assault

Deen Castronovo, the drummer for rock band Journey, is in trouble with the law again after being arrested in Salem Monday.

According to an indictment file Monday in Marion County, he is facing 15 counts, including rape, sexual abuse, five counts of domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing, coercion and three counts of contempt of court.

Police officers arrested Castronovo for violating his release agreement for a previous domestic disturbance earlier in June. The indictment filed Monday states the first incident occurred in April.

In court Tuesday, Castronovo appeared wearing a suicide prevention vest. Prosecutors said he violated an order not to contact his victim by calling her 35 times and texting her 122 times, with messages ranging from apologies to threats of suicide.

The judge denied Castronovo bail, but did set a new bail hearing for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

In April Castronovo gave a $10,000 check to South Albany High School so the band could buy new instruments that were destroyed in a fire.

