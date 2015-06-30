Crowd gathers for World Cup viewing party

Fans of team USA gathered at Bazi Bierbrasserie in southeast Portland to watch the women's World Cup semi-final match versus Germany. The crowd watched USA defeat Germany 2-0.

The establishment got permission to shut down a portion of southeast 32nd Avenue at Hawthorne Boulevard to host an outdoor viewing area with a portable screen.

The packed house erupted after Team USA goals and the final win.

“I feel like we're going to make it happen,” Becca Dinow, who attended the party after traveling from San Francisco, said.

Dinow and her friends and heading up to Vancouver, B.C. to watch the final in person, but was grateful to be able to watch the semi-final match in a city with a large population of soccer fans.

“We had to watch it here and cheer on our team,” she said.

The outdoor viewing area will be in place Wednesday for the Japan versus England match, as well as for the championship match Sunday.

