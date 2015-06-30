Man and teen girl suspected in Stayton robbery caught in California

A wanted man and a teen girl from Idaho have been caught in California after a more than week-long crime spree.

Deputies with the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office caught 25-year-old Anthony Parsons and 17-year-old Frankie Collins Monday after the pair had robbed the local mini-mart. They were arrested by a canine unit without incident.

The pair are facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, theft, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, weapons-related charges, and auto theft.

Parsons is being held in the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka, Cal., while Collins is in the Charlie Byrd Juvenile Youth Correction Center.

In Oregon, the pair are suspects in a robbery last Monday at the Arco AM/PM in Stayton. Parsons is wanted in Idaho for robbery and sexual exploitation of a minor, and the state called Collins an “endangered runaway.”

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.