Police: Man arrested after robbing deli in Gresham

A man was arrested after robbing a Gresham deli at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, according to Gresham Police.

Police said Thomas Aaron Mortenson walked into Dotty's Deli, located in the 2400 block of SE Burnside, around 1:30 a.m.

Mortenson displayed a gun, took cash and then left the store on foot, according to police.

A Gresham Police officer responded to the scene and saw a man walking near the area. Before the officer could contact the man, he ran from the officer.

More officers responded with a police K-9 and found Mortenson, who was arrested without incident.

According to police, the K-9 found several items associated to the robbery, including the weapon, a realistic-looking pellet gun.

Mortenson was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges.

