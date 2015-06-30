SummerWorks Internship program begins with kick-off event at Moda Center

It's summer break which means many people are looking for a summer job and hoping to earn some extra cash.

Now, there is a program helping underprivileged young adults figure out their future in the workforce.

On Tuesday, almost 200 interns filled the seats of the Moda Center for the kick-off of the 2015 SummerWorks Internship program.

The interns listened to words of encouragement from community leaders such as former Portland Trailblazer and broadcaster Mike Holton, Commissioner Loretta Smith and Mayor Charlie Hales.

SummerWorks is a combined effort between Multnomah County, the city of Portland and Worksystems to pay for youth's wages and training for summer internships throughout the community.

The jobs include maintenance work, entry level office positions, and junior camp counselors.

"Being exposed to the different programs SummerWorks has to offer and the networking I've been able to do through the program, it's really just helped me rise as a professional," said SummerWorks intern, Stephon Hartley.

As many as 750 young people are taking part in this year's SummerWorks program.

Each year in the program, students receive more academic support and career experiences as they move toward graduation.

To learn more about the program, visit http://www.worksystems.org/summerworks.

