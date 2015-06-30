Marijuana proponents say more to be done after rec use begins

Nine months after Oregon voters passed Measure 91, recreational marijuana use will become legal Wednesday.

Even advocates of the new law say there will be growing pains before things run smoothly.

Oregon congressman Earl Blumenaur held a news conference with backers of the law and members of the ACLU. Though recreational use becomes legal July 1, they say more needs to be done.

Tuesday, the Oregon state senate passed a bill allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to start selling pot to any adult starting October 1. But backers of Measure 91 also want lawmakers to reduce marijuana related criminal penalties.

Some of the new rules are clear. Adults are allowed to have eight ounces of pot in their homes, one ounce on themselves and can grow up to four plants.

But Blumenaur says fair taxation, banking and other gray areas still need work.

“This is a whole new industry that is being done in less than a year,” he said. “Trying to deal with all these items, getting the regulations in place, to training to law enforcement issues. I'm very interested in focusing on making sure we keep this out of the hands of kids.”

Blumenaur was cautiously optimistic about the state's efforts.

“We need to be flexible and be prepared because there will be things we don't know about. But we're off to a great start," he said.

In celebration of this historic day tomorrow, the Stoney Girl Garden in Clackamas will be giving away free marijuana seeds tomorrow to adults to proper ID.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.