Father, brother remember man who died at WA music festival

A Portland family is mourning their son who died during a weekend music festival at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA.

According to his family, 22-year-old Beau Brooks went to the 2015 Paradiso Music Festival with a group of friends. Friends said he got separated from them and disappeared into the crowd. He was discovered unresponsive several hours later.

Doctors told Brooks' family his internal body temperature reached 110 degrees.

Beau Brooks friends told his family that while water and shade were hard to come by, drugs were not.

"Last thing I said to him was I love you and be safe and don't do anything stupid cause I know that I see it on Twitter, I see it on social media. It's just those things aren't safe, unfortunately it was shown that they aren't" said Beau's brother, Dane Brooks.

Beau Brooks father, Mark, said something needs to be done to make music festivals safer.

"I think there is something to these young people being hurt in someway and 50 people going to the hospital this year with dehydration, there has gotta be someway to mitigate that and fix it. Help them out, or if it goes to 100 degrees call it off. Call it off, it's just music," said Mark Brooks.

Mark Brooks said he was proud of his son and is thankful for the support from the community.

The coroner has not released an official cause of death, but the Grant County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

?