Temperatures, dry days re-write June record books

Warm days and warm nights. Dry streaks lasting weeks. All reasons why June 2015 will be etched into Portland’s weather record books.

June began with three days of measurable rainfall. It had the feel of typical late spring weather in Portland. As it turned out, that four-tenths of an inch of rain was all we would get for June.

Despite less than half an inch total for the month, one spot you won’t find June 2015 in is the top-five driest Junes on record in Portland. The fifth driest June on record was back in 2003 when 0.31 inches fell for the entire 30 days.

However, Portland did crush the record for consecutive dry days in the month of June, finishing with 27 days. The previous record was 18 straight days without measurable precipitation, set in 1951.

On the temperature front, we should be entering our warmest part of the summer. However, June 2015 was a full degree warmer than July or August.

The Rose City had highs that reached at least 90 degrees nine different times last month. That is a new record for June in Portland. 21 days reached at least 80 degrees, also a new June record.

Low temperatures weren't left out of the record books, either. On June 27, Portland recorded its warmest night ever in the month of June with a low temperature of 71 degrees.

As we head in to the dog days of summer, there appears to be little relief from the scorching temperatures. Fox 12 forecasters say that 90 degree weather will continue through the Fourth of July weekend.

