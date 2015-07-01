Salem man missing after fight with his wife

Stadeli may be driving a truck similar to the one pictured here

Marion County deputies are looking for a man who disappeared after getting into an argument with his wife.

Deputies said Nicholas Stadeli and his wife got into an argument at their Salem home Saturday and Stadeli then drove away.

Stadeli turned off his cell phone and hasn't been using his credit or debit cards.

Stadeli may be driving a two-tone brown and white 1991 Ford F-250 pickup with Oregon license plates 219 GRQ.

Anyone with information on Stadeli's whereabouts should call the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.