Police: Man secretly recorded video in optometry office restroom

Portland police arrested an employee of a northeast Portland optometry office who's accused of hiding his cell phone in the restroom and recording video of his fellow employees.

Officers responded to Eyes on Broadway at 2300 Northeast Broadway Street on Tuesday. Police said Joshua K. Muller, 31, left the building when officers arrived, but later returned and was arrested.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Crimes Unit obtained a warrant and searched Muller's home.

Detectives said they had identified five victims so far, all employees of the office.

On Wednesday, the district attorney's office no-complainted the charges in this case, meaning they have been dropped for now, but can still be re-filed at a later date.

Eyes on Broadway released a statement Wednesday saying he was fired.

"On June 30, Eyes! On Broadway learned that one of our employees may have engaged in criminal activity. This employee was immediately turned in to the police and subsequently arrested. Eyes! On Broadway also ended his employment," the statement said. "The safety and well-being of our employees and patients are of utmost importance to us and we are taking all necessary steps to mitigate any harm that may have been caused by this individual. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and we are providing our employees with various forms of support following this incident. The offices are closed Wednesday afternoon to allow our employees some time off during this stressful situation. Our office will reopen Thursday morning as usual."

