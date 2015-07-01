Loggers discover body in field near Clark County Fairgrounds

A homicide investigation is underway after a logging crew discovered a body in a field near the Clark County Fairgrounds.

Clark County deputies said the loggers spotted the body off a dirt road on the south side of Northeast 179th Street near the intersection with Northeast 15th Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The area is across Interstate 5 to the east of the fairgrounds.

Deputies said it appears the victim, a white male adult, died of "homicidal violence" and was then dumped in the area.

The exact cause of death is under investigation.

Deputies said they did not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

