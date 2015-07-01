Body of missing jet skier found in North Portland Harbor - KPTV - FOX 12

Body of missing jet skier found in North Portland Harbor

George Walker, DMV photo George Walker, DMV photo
PORTLAND, OR

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a body pulled from the water at North Portland Harbor is that of a man who went missing while jet skiing early Saturday morning.

River Patrol crews responded to the Columbia River near Northeast 90th Avenue and Marine Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a report that two people had fallen off a jet ski.

One of the jet skiers was able to make it to the shore on Government Island.

The other jet skier, George Martin, 25, was reported missing.

A kayaker in North Portland Harbor spotted Martin's body east of the Sundance marina just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A cause of death is under investigation.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

