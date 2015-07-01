Marijuana supporters celebrate rec use legalization with midnight Burnside Burn

Hundreds of people lined up on the Burnside Bridge for a marijuana sharing event Tuesday night.

The event put on by NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, was held to mark the beginning of legal recreational use of marijuana in Oregon.

“I’m pretty excited, pretty happy. I'm glad the prohibition has ended,” John Lindstrom, recreational use supporter, said. “I’m happy that people who really need it for medical purposes won't feel like criminals anymore if they don't have the ability to obtain their card.”

Though many were taking advantage of the unique moment to smoke at the bridge, Oregon law still prohibits smoking marijuana in public places.

