On the Go with Joe at the St. Paul Rodeo

A Fourth of July tradition is underway in St. Paul, as the St. Paul Rodeo kicks off its 80th year.

The rodeo starts Wednesday and continues through Saturday.

There will be five rodeo performances, with a fireworks show at the end of events each night.

For more information on the rodeo, go to www.stpaulrodeo.com.

