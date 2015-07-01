Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in McMinnville

A man running from a traffic stop in McMinnville was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 99W and Doran Drive at 7:30 a.m.

Investigators said a man ran from the scene of a traffic stop, the deputy chased after him and "ultimately shots were fired," according to a McMinnville Police Department release.

No other details were immediately released about what led to the shooting or the traffic stop.

The suspect was identified Wednesday afternoon as 24-year-old Kevin Judson of Dayton. The involved deputy was identified as Richard Broyles, a 16-year veteran of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Broyles was not hurt. He was placed on paid administrative leave, which is protocol following an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting is under investigation by the Yamhill County Major Crime Response Team.

According to court records, Judson was convicted of methamphetamine possession and contempt of court in Yamhill County in 2011.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the McMinnville Police Department tip line at 503-434-2337.

