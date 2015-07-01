New burn ban in Portland, Multnomah County does not include legal fireworks

Fireworks are allowed in Portland, for now.

Portland Fire Bureau Chief Erin Janssens announced a burn ban in effect until further notice for Portland and Multnomah County, citing hot weather and dry conditions.

Any open burning is prohibited, but legal fireworks were not included in the burn ban.

Fireworks that shoot into the air, explode, travel more than one foot into the air or six feet on the ground remain illegal.

Janssens announced a new number people can call to report the use of illegal fireworks. To report illegal fireworks, call 503-823-BOOM (2666).

PFB released the following rules for the burn ban for the boundaries of Portland, Gresham, Corbett and Sauvie Island:·

No fires, including recreational

Barebecues in approved devices professionally designed and built for such use will be allowed, but not in any natural areas.

Legal fireworks will be allowed, providing people exercise caution and follow safety protocols, such as:

Using only in open areas over non-combustible surfaces such as concrete or asphalt

Having water to extinguish fire or cool burns

Clean metal bucket to place expended fireworks

Never attempt to re-light a dud.

If weather conditions change, Janssens may expand the ban.

