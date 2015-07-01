No pot at OSU: 'Marijuana remains illegal according to federal laws'

While marijuana is now legal in the state of Oregon, it will remain illegal at Oregon State University.

OSU sent out a release Wednesday, the day recreational possession and use of marijuana became legal in Oregon, stating that the university must abide by federal laws, regardless of the change in state laws.

OSU receives federal funds, including student financial aid and research grants.

"Marijuana remains illegal according to federal laws and because of that the university will continue to prohibit the possession, use or distribution of marijuana and other federally illegal drugs on all university properties, or as part of university activities," said Steve Clark, vice president of university relations and marketing.

No exceptions will be made for medicinal marijuana, according to OSU administrators.

More information on the university's marijuana policies can be found at oregonstate.edu.

