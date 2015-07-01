Man with underwear on face robs two Beaverton Plaid Pantry stores

Plaid Pantry is offering a $2,000 reward to catch an armed robber who hit two Beaverton stores Wednesday morning.

The first robbery occurred at midnight at the Plaid Pantry store at 13875 S.W. Farmington Road. Then, at 7:45 a.m., the same suspect is believed to have robbed the convenience store at 8615 S.W. Canyon Road.

The suspect in both robberies is described as a white man, 6'2" to 6'5" and around 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a blue baseball cap with a red patch or emblem on it.

Investigators said he also had blue or green underwear tied around his face in both robberies.

Plaid Pantry is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaverton Police Department at 503-629-0111 and reference case number 2015-1820007.

