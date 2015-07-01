Murder suspect arrested in connection to 2014 drive-by shooting

A 23-year-old man already in custody in connection to a shooting last month is now facing murder charges for a deadly drive-by shooting in north Portland in 2014.

Marcel Daniel Jr. was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury on charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder.

His indictment was the result of the investigation into the death of 24-year-old Andrew Coggins Jr.

Coggins was shot and killed on June 30, 2014 at North Fessenden Street and Fiske Avenue.

Daniel was previously arrested on May 22 for a different shooting that occurred in the University Park neighborhood. A 20-year-old man was injured in that shooting.

Daniel was arraigned on his new charges Monday.

Justin Nath, 20, was previously indicted in this case on the charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Detectives are still seeking witnesses and information in this investigation. Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457, rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Chris Traynor at 503-823-0449, christopher.traynor@portlandoregon.gov.

