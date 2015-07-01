President Obama takes to Twitter to answer #AskPOTUS ACA questions

President Barack Obama only joined Twitter in May, but has already used it twice to talk about major White House Initiatives.
Wednesday the president posted a request for users to send in their questions about the Affordable Care Act, just a week after the Supreme Court upheld federal subsidies for the program.
Alright, let's do this. Ready to answer your health care questions. Keep 'em coming with #AskPOTUS. pic.twitter.com/wK8RDF2H0i— President Obama (@POTUS) July 1, 2015
Obama took questions from users on expanding the program, premium costs and coverage for residents in states without exchanges.
we need to encourage states to take advantage of medicaid expansion; could insure 4 mil more people in 22 states! https://t.co/S9RlkVB1An— President Obama (@POTUS) July 1, 2015
not true - like last year, insurers request premium hikes, but must be approved; expect final increases to be less https://t.co/WfJI2AOLkP— President Obama (@POTUS) July 1, 2015
not true - like last year, insurers request premium hikes, but must be approved; expect final increases to be less https://t.co/WfJI2AOLkP— President Obama (@POTUS) July 1, 2015
The president also fielded questions on a few other political topics.
EX-IM bank helps US companies export; that means good paying american jobs. optimistic that congress gets it done. https://t.co/UeBhgiL64B— President Obama (@POTUS) July 1, 2015
pushing to make 2 yrs comm college free; permit refinancing on student loans; push colleges to keep tuition low https://t.co/dTbTNDQSII— President Obama (@POTUS) July 1, 2015
Obama also gave some advice on politics and parenting, and shared his thoughts on dip, music and basketball.
have principles and issues you are passionate about, and act; worry more about doing something than being something. https://t.co/QqbgflhXDY— President Obama (@POTUS) July 1, 2015
congratulations! hope you guys are getting sleep. nothing beats babies! https://t.co/ymGM0HARad— President Obama (@POTUS) July 1, 2015
respect the nyt, but not buying peas in guac. onions, garlic, hot peppers. classic. https://t.co/MEEI8QHH1V— President Obama (@POTUS) July 1, 2015
was listening to outkast/liberation and the black keys/lonely boy this morning. https://t.co/1DP6CRdwlm— President Obama (@POTUS) July 1, 2015
butler's a great player on o and d; let's sign him up long term. go bulls! https://t.co/IqbyUmcbmJ— President Obama (@POTUS) July 1, 2015
Since joining the social media service May 18, the president already has three million followers on the @POTUS account.
